TIPLER
Joan Violet
Passed away peacefully on 5th June at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 93 years. Widow of the late Stanley Tipler. Mother of Sarah and Jonathan. Funeral Service to take place at St Bartholomew's Church, West Pinchbeck on Thursday 27th June at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations for Ingleside Cat Shelter, Quadring may be sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 18, 2019