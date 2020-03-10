|
|
GILLEN
Joe
of Long Sutton passed away on 12th February 2020 aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Maud, much loved father to Peta, David and their late sisters, Jaqueline and Joanne, and a dear grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet, on Friday, 13th March at 10.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to RAF Association at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton, PE12 9JF Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 10, 2020