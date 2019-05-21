|
|
COOPER
John Arthur "Jack"
Formerly of Deeping St Nicholas peacefully passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on 4th May 2019 aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey. Much loved dad of Shirley and Susan. Dear grandpa and great grandpa who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 31st May, 3.00 pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only but
donations if desired for Dementia UK may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 21, 2019