|
|
FOUNTAIN
John David
Of Weston Hills, passed away peacefully in the Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding on Thursday 22nd August 2019, aged 85 years. Brother of Joan and Peg. Funeral Service to take place at St James Church, Moulton Chapel on Tuesday 10th September at 11.00am to be followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet. No black to be worn please. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be shared between St James Church and the Tulip Suite at the Johnson Community Hospital c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 2, 2019