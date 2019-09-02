Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00
St James Church, Moulton Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for John FOUNTAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John FOUNTAIN

Notice Condolences

John FOUNTAIN Notice
FOUNTAIN

John David

Of Weston Hills, passed away peacefully in the Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding on Thursday 22nd August 2019, aged 85 years. Brother of Joan and Peg. Funeral Service to take place at St James Church, Moulton Chapel on Tuesday 10th September at 11.00am to be followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet. No black to be worn please. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be shared between St James Church and the Tulip Suite at the Johnson Community Hospital c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.