|
|
Died on Easter Sunday aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of Avis, father of Claire and Dan, and grandfather of Christopher and Andrew. Funeral Service to be held at St. Mary's Church, Pinchbeck on Tuesday 28th May at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and The Lion's Club International Funds may be given at the service on the day or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 14, 2019