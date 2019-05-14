Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John George "Jack" SMITH

Notice Condolences

John George "Jack" SMITH Notice
Died on Easter Sunday aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of Avis, father of Claire and Dan, and grandfather of Christopher and Andrew. Funeral Service to be held at St. Mary's Church, Pinchbeck on Tuesday 28th May at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and The Lion's Club International Funds may be given at the service on the day or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.