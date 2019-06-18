|
CAMERON
John Gordon (Known as Ian)
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing away of Ian, aged 79 years at Gosberton House Care Home. Ian is survived by his wife Rosemary, his step daughters Debra and Sophie and their families. Funeral Service will take place at
South Lincs Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at 11:00am. It was Ian's wish that no flowers are received and that memorial donations can be made to two local charities. Sezanne the Spalding and Holbeach twinning group supported and enjoyed by Ian. Chosen Holbeach, a local charity supporting local good causes. Donations any be made at the service or sent c/o Morriss and Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 18, 2019