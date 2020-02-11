Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Surfleet
MACKINDER

John Gerald (Gerry)

Sadly passed away on Sunday 26th January 2020 aged 89 Years. Much loved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad and friend to many. Funeral service to be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet, on Wednesday 19th February at 12 noon. Family flowers only please but if desired donations may be given to, and any cheques made payable to, Holbeach Hospital, at the service or c/o, Riverside Funeral Services, 76 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE12 9UA. Tel: 01406 259503.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 11, 2020
