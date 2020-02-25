Home

Formerly of Spalding Antics, Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on Monday 17th February 2020, aged 80 years. Utterly devoted friend of Peggy Dales who was at his bedside till the bitter end of his short illness. Funeral service to take place at the Parish Church of St Mary and St Nicolas, Spalding on Thursday 27th February at 10.30am to be followed by burial in Pinchbeck Cemetery. Donations if desired will be towards the RSPCA c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road Spalding, Lincs Tel 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 25, 2020
