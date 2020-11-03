Home

Service
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
14:00
St Marks Church
Holbeach St Marks
NEWELL

John Peter (Peter)

of Holbeach St Marks passed away on Thursday 15th October 2020 aged 89 years. Husband of the late Mary, dearly loved father of Trevor and Denise, much loved grandad of Victoria and father-in-law to Janette. Private family service at St Marks Church, Holbeach St Marks on Tuesday 10th November 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Diabetes UK may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Spalding PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 3, 2020
