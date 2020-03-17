|
|
NOTTINGHAM
John Gordon
(Gordon)
Of Spalding
sadly passed away peacefully in Peterborough Hospital on 2nd March aged 87 years. Survived by his brother Ted, son Paul and daughter Liz Nottingham. All are welcome at the funeral on Monday 30th March at 10.15am at Crowland Abbey, after which the family will hold a private service at Peterborough Crematorium. Please join us at a celebration of his life at a lunch reception at 12.30pm at Ye Olde Abbey, Crowland. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired can be made to Crowland Abbey.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 17, 2020