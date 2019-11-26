|
PORTAS
John passed away peacefully in the John Van Geest unit at Stamford and Rutland Hospital on 14th November, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Pam and a dearly loved father of Jane and Edward, father-in-Law to Carey, grandfather to Oliver, Harry, Evie, Samuel and Joshua. The Funeral Service will take place at St Mary's Church, Pinchbeck on Wednesday 4th December at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to be shared by Stamford & Rutland Comfort Fund (JVG) and St Mary's Church Building Fund, may be given at the service or forwarded to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 26, 2019