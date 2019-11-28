Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Surfleet
Resources
John TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR

John Stanley (Jack)

Passed away peacefully in Peterborough Hospital on Wednesday 20th November 2019, aged 85 years. Loving husband to Lily, father to Brian & Lilian, brother to Gordon and a loving grandad & great grandad. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 10:00am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Gosberton Bank House.

c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding

Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019
