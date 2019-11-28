|
|
TAYLOR
John Stanley (Jack)
Passed away peacefully in Peterborough Hospital on Wednesday 20th November 2019, aged 85 years. Loving husband to Lily, father to Brian & Lilian, brother to Gordon and a loving grandad & great grandad. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 10:00am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Gosberton Bank House.
c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding
Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019