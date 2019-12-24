|
|
TEGERDINE
John
Passed away peacefully following a mercifully short illness at 23.55 on Sunday 15th December 2019, aged 86 years, in Holbeach Hospital. John is survived by his wife of 63 years June, his son Ian and four of his nine siblings; Mary, Brian, Ann and David. A funeral service will be held on Friday 17th January 2020 at 2.00pm at the South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Gosberton Rd, Surfleet, PE11 4AA Kind donations in John's name to Cancer Research and Holbeach Hospital via Morriss and Haynes Funeral Directors.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 24, 2019