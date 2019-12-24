Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
14:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Gosberton Rd
Surfleet, PE11 4AA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John TEGERDINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John TEGERDINE

Notice Condolences

John TEGERDINE Notice
TEGERDINE

John

Passed away peacefully following a mercifully short illness at 23.55 on Sunday 15th December 2019, aged 86 years, in Holbeach Hospital. John is survived by his wife of 63 years June, his son Ian and four of his nine siblings; Mary, Brian, Ann and David. A funeral service will be held on Friday 17th January 2020 at 2.00pm at the South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Gosberton Rd, Surfleet, PE11 4AA Kind donations in John's name to Cancer Research and Holbeach Hospital via Morriss and Haynes Funeral Directors.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -