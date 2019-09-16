Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Surfleet
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John UNDERWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John UNDERWOOD

Notice Condolences

John UNDERWOOD Notice
UNDERWOOD

John

Passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on Tuesday 10th September 2019, aged 75 years. A much loved husband of Christine, loving dad to Mark and a devoted grandad. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 27th September at 11.00am. No Flowers by request, donations if desired will be towards SSAFA c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.