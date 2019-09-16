|
|
UNDERWOOD
John
Passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on Tuesday 10th September 2019, aged 75 years. A much loved husband of Christine, loving dad to Mark and a devoted grandad. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 27th September at 11.00am. No Flowers by request, donations if desired will be towards SSAFA c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 16, 2019