WILES
John Percy Wiles
Of West Pinchbeck. Passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital on 5th July 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved Husband of the late Doreen. Funeral Service to take place at St. Bartholomew's Church, West Pinchbeck on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at 11.00am followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations preferred made payable to St Bartholomew's Church and sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 15, 2019