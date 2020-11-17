|
|
HUNT
Joy Eileen née PAYNE
Aged 75 years of Gorefield. Peacefully on 8th November 2020 at her home with her family around her. Much loved wife of John, mum of Wendy and Julie, mother in law of David and Ivor, nana of Kimberly, Rebecca and Jack, great nana of Lincoln and Aiden, sister of Geoff and Sheila and friend of many. Sadly due to current restrictions, a family funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, on Monday 23rd November 20 at 10 am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Arthur Rank Hospice Charity - AHDTC' nmay be given at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 17, 2020