Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Joyce and John SLAYVEN Notice
SLAYVEN

Joyce and John

Passed away at The Willows Care Home, Rippingale. Joyce on Saturday 8th June 2019, aged 92 years. John on Sunday 16th June 2019, aged 89 years. Parents to the late Patrick. Grandparents and Great-Grandparents. Funeral Service to take place at St Mary's Church, Whaplode on Friday 28th June at 1.00pm, followed by Burial at Whaplode Cemetery. Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 24, 2019
