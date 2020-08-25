Home

Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Joyce CLARK

Joyce CLARK Notice
CLARK

Joyce "Jo"

Of Moulton - Formerly of Gedney Hill

Passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital on 14th August 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Much loved Mum of Dave. Devoted Nan to Phoebe and Imogen. Partner of Alan. Service at All Saints Church, Moulton on Friday 4th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jo will be given to British Heart Foundation. Cheques made out to the charity may be sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ Tel: 01775 720800.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 25, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -