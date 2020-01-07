Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
13:00
Weston Hills Church
Peacefully in Collingham Care Home on Wednesday 25th December 2019, aged 96 years. Devoted Wife to the late Tomas and a loving Mother, Grandma and Great Grandma. Funeral service to take place at Weston Hills Church on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Spalding Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to the Lincs Air Ambulance. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel. 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 7, 2020
