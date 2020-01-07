|
MUSSON
Joyce Eileen
Peacefully in Collingham Care Home on Wednesday 25th December 2019, aged 96 years. Devoted Wife to the late Tomas and a loving Mother, Grandma and Great Grandma. Funeral service to take place at Weston Hills Church on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Spalding Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to the Lincs Air Ambulance. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel. 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 7, 2020