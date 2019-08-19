Home

Of Pinchbeck, passed away peacefully in Johnson Community Hospital Tulip Suite on Friday 2nd August 2019, aged 71 years. Much loved wife of Carlton, a dearly loved mum, nan and great-nan, who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Monday 9th September at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations preferred to Masonic Charitable Foundation may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 19, 2019
