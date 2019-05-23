Home

Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Judith Rosalind OSTLER

Of Whaplode. Passed away peacefully in Johnson Hospital on Saturday 18th May 2019, aged 68 years. Much loved mum of Stephen, Edward and Philip, special friend of many, Judy will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Wednesday 29th May at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Spalding Hospice Foundation may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 23, 2019
