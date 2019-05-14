|
|
Of Spalding, passed away after a short illness in Peterborough City Hospital on Sunday 28th April 2019, aged 59 years. Much loved mum of Edward, and dearly loved sister of Tina. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium Surfleet on Friday 31st May at 11.00am. Flowers, or donations, if preferred, for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 14, 2019