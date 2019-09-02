|
|
HILTON
Julie Anne
Of Pinchbeck,
passed away peacefully
in the Tulip Suite at the
Johnson Hospital on
22nd August 2019 aged 40 years.
Much loved daughter of
David and Pamela,
sister to Jane and devoted auntie to Alex and Luca.
Funeral to be held at
South Lincolnshire
Crematorium on Thursday
12th September at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
to be shared between
Spalding Hospice Foundation (the Tulip Suite) and
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance
may be given at the
service or sent to
Mark Forth Independent
Funeral Services
10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ
Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 2, 2019