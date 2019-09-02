Home

Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Julie HILTON

Julie HILTON Notice
HILTON

Julie Anne

Of Pinchbeck,

passed away peacefully

in the Tulip Suite at the

Johnson Hospital on

22nd August 2019 aged 40 years.

Much loved daughter of

David and Pamela,

sister to Jane and devoted auntie to Alex and Luca.

Funeral to be held at

South Lincolnshire

Crematorium on Thursday

12th September at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please,

donations if desired

to be shared between

Spalding Hospice Foundation (the Tulip Suite) and

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

may be given at the

service or sent to

Mark Forth Independent

Funeral Services

10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ

Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 2, 2019
