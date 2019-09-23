|
MERRILL
June (nee Tegerdine)
Passed away at 1.15pm on 26th August 2019, aged 83, Belville, Western Cape, South Africa. Wife of John, mother to Julie and John-Phillip, grandma to Matthew, Kelly, Devon and Ty, great-grandma to Harry, Hayley, Liam and Lucas. A UK memorial service to celebrate the life of June will be held at All Saints Church, Holbeach on Friday 4th October 2019 at 10.30am. Kind donations to support the work of the Church via Brian Tegerdine. Tel: 07786 155049
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 23, 2019