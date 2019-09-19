Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
13:30
All Saints Church
Moulton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June MOON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June MOON

Notice Condolences

June MOON Notice
MOON

June

Died September 13th, 2019 aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of

the Revd John Moon, Mother of Monique, Rosalyn and Vanessa and Grandmother of Tom, Conner, Max and Leo. Miss Tulipland in 1962. Service at All Saints Church, Moulton on Thursday 26th September at 1.30pm followed by interment at Spalding Cemetery. Wearing black not essential. Family flowers only. Donations are requested for Field House Care Home, Fleet Hargate at Church or c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.