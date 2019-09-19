|
|
MOON
June
Died September 13th, 2019 aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of
the Revd John Moon, Mother of Monique, Rosalyn and Vanessa and Grandmother of Tom, Conner, Max and Leo. Miss Tulipland in 1962. Service at All Saints Church, Moulton on Thursday 26th September at 1.30pm followed by interment at Spalding Cemetery. Wearing black not essential. Family flowers only. Donations are requested for Field House Care Home, Fleet Hargate at Church or c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 19, 2019