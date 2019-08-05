|
Of Gosberton passed peacefully away on 21 st July 2019. Devoted wife of the late Flyn, dearly loved mum of Elaine, Shane, Samantha, Amanda and Fiona, beloved nan and great nan. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at St Peter & St Pauls Church, Gosberton on Monday 12th August at 11:30am. Family flowers only, donations for Crohns & Colitis UK in memory of her grandson Craig, may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road Spalding, Lincs PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 5, 2019