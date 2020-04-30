|
JOY
Karen
of Spalding, suddenly passed away at home on Saturday 18th April 2020, aged 57 years. Much loved mother to Amanda and partner Julian, a loving daughter to Rita and the late Gus and a dear sister, niece, aunty and friend to many. Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral will take place on Friday 8th May 2020. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date. For any further enquiries please call, Riverside Funeral Services, Bank House, 63 Double Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 2AA. Tel: 01775 722567
