EAST
Kathleen Mary
Passed away peacefully in Tanglewood Cedar Falls on the 3rd August 2019 aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Albert Edward East, may she rest in peace. Funeral service at St John The Baptist Church, Spalding on Wednesday 28th August at 11:00am followed by committal at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Diabetes UK may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 19, 2019