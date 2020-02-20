|
|
FIELD
Kathleen Mary
Of Spalding passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital on Tuesday 11th February 2020 aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Bernard, a dearly loved mother of Stephen and Patrick, and loving grandmother to Ellie. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Wednesday 4th March at 3pm. Family flowers only, donations preferred for Age UK (Lincoln and South Lincolnshire) may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 20, 2020