LING
Kay
Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in the Queens Medical Center, Nottingham on Friday 13th September 2019, aged 70 years. A much loved mum to Sonia and Ian and a loving nan to Kieran, Drew and Rory. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 26th September at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be towards St Barnabas Hospice at Home c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 23, 2019