J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00
Parish Church of St Mary & Nicolas
Spalding
Keith WILSHIRE

Keith WILSHIRE Notice
WILSHIRE Keith Ericson

Passed away peacefully in Peterborough Hospital on Wednesday 11th December 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved Husband, Father & Grandfather. Funeral service to take place at the Parish Church of St Mary & Nicolas, Spalding on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Lincs Air Ambulance. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Tel. 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 24, 2019
