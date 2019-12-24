|
WILSHIRE Keith Ericson
Passed away peacefully in Peterborough Hospital on Wednesday 11th December 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved Husband, Father & Grandfather. Funeral service to take place at the Parish Church of St Mary & Nicolas, Spalding on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Lincs Air Ambulance. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Tel. 01775 722915
