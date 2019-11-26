|
Of Weston Hills, passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital on Tuesday 12th November 2019 aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Zelda, much loved dad of Andrew, Alison, Helen and Shaun, dear grandad of Mark, Kate and James and their partners, and great grandad of Ellenor and Jack. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 11.00am. No black ties please. Family flowers only, donations preferred to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and Prostate Cancer may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 26, 2019