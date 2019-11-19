|
PORTER
Kenneth Robert 'Ken'
Formerly of Sutton St. James. Sadly passed away on 2nd November 2019 aged 92 years. Beloved father of Arthur. A dear father-in-law and grandad. Funeral takes place at All Saints Church, Walsoken on Wednesday 27th November at 11.00am followed by a service of committal at Mintlyn Crematorium at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to, the Arthur Rank Hospice, at the service or sent c/o W & W G West, 1 Love Lane, Wisbech PE13 1HP Tel: 01945 584512
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 19, 2019