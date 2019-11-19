Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Walsoken
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth PORTER

Notice Condolences

Kenneth PORTER Notice
PORTER

Kenneth Robert 'Ken'

Formerly of Sutton St. James. Sadly passed away on 2nd November 2019 aged 92 years. Beloved father of Arthur. A dear father-in-law and grandad. Funeral takes place at All Saints Church, Walsoken on Wednesday 27th November at 11.00am followed by a service of committal at Mintlyn Crematorium at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to, the Arthur Rank Hospice, at the service or sent c/o W & W G West, 1 Love Lane, Wisbech PE13 1HP Tel: 01945 584512
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -