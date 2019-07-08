Home

Leonard FORD

Leonard FORD Notice
FORD

Leonard Charles (Len)

Of Quadring, passed away peacefully in Vauxhall Court Care Home, Boston on Tuesday 25th June 2019, aged 94 years.

A much loved Husband of Irene, loving dad to Brian, stepdad to Debby, Lynn and David and a loved Grandad.

Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 12th July at 12.00noon.

Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards Dementia UK c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 8, 2019
