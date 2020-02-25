|
Formerly of Cowbit, passed away peacefully in Tanglewood Cedar Falls Spalding on Thursday 6th February 2020 aged 89 years. Much loved husband of the late Betty, a dearly loved Dad of Carolyn and Derek. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at St Marys Church, Cowbit on Thursday 12th March at 11.00am followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only, donations preferred for Tanglewood Cedar Falls Comforts Fund may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 25, 2020