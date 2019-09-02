|
|
RUSKIN
Lesley Jane
Passed away in Peterborough City Hospital on Sunday 18th August 2019 aged 65 years. A dearly loved wife and mother. Funeral service to take place at St. Peter & St Paul's Church, Gosberton on Thursday 5th September at 1.00pm. Floral tributes or donations if preferred to be divided between Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall and St Peter & St Paul's Church may be given at the service or c/o Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding. PE11 1DQ Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 2, 2019