Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
13:00
St. Peter & St Paul's Church
Gosberton
Lesley Jane

Passed away in Peterborough City Hospital on Sunday 18th August 2019 aged 65 years. A dearly loved wife and mother. Funeral service to take place at St. Peter & St Paul's Church, Gosberton on Thursday 5th September at 1.00pm. Floral tributes or donations if preferred to be divided between Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall and St Peter & St Paul's Church may be given at the service or c/o Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding. PE11 1DQ Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 2, 2019
