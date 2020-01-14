|
CHAMBERLAIN
Lilian Ann
Of Spalding Passed away peacefully at Southfield House on 25th December 2019 aged 76 years. Wife of the late John, Dearly loved Mum of Paul and Martyn, Mother-In-Law of Jane and Samantha, Nan of Thomas and Amy Funeral service to take place at Spalding Cemetery Chapel on Monday 20th January at 1.00pm Followed by interment in Spalding Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Southfield House OSJCT may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding. PE11 1DQ Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 14, 2020