Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00
South Lincs Crematorium
More Obituaries for Lilly HARKER
Lilly HARKER

Lilly HARKER Notice
HARKER

Lilly May

Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in the Peterborough City Hospital on Monday 6th January 2020, aged 98 years. A much loved Mum of Sid, Graham, Eileen, Lenny, Jane, Pat and the late Marion and also a Loving Nan, Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma.Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium on Thursday 30th January at 11.00am. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel. 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 14, 2020
