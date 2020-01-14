|
HARKER
Lilly May
Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in the Peterborough City Hospital on Monday 6th January 2020, aged 98 years. A much loved Mum of Sid, Graham, Eileen, Lenny, Jane, Pat and the late Marion and also a Loving Nan, Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma.Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium on Thursday 30th January at 11.00am. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel. 01775 722915.
