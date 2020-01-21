|
|
WARNER
Linda (née King)
of Crowland, passed away peacefully on Thursday 9th January, aged 65 years. A loving mum and nan who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Crowland Abbey on Thursday 23rd January at 1.00pm followed by interment at Whaplode Drove Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Diabetes UK, may be left at the service. Further enquiries to A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, PE6 0EE, Tel: 01733 211968.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 21, 2020