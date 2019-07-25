|
|
BRODERICK
Mabel 'Ann'
Of Crowland, passed away peacefully at home with all her family by her side on Friday 19th July, aged 72 years. Beloved wife of Michael, a loving mum of Sarah and Matthew, mum-in-law of Adrian and Carol. Also a loving nan of Elliott and Alice. Funeral Service at Crowland Abbey on Friday 9th August 2019 at 2.00pm followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit at PCH and St Barnabas may be left at the service. Enquiries to A Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE. Tel: 01733 211968
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 25, 2019