PLANT
Malcolm Patrick
of Spalding, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday 11th October 2019, aged 70 years. Much loved husband of Ruth, a dearly loved dad of Vicky, Charlotte and Rebecca, a devoted grandpa and great-grandpa, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Wednesday 30th October at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, donations preferred for Sue Ryder may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 21, 2019