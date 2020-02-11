|
|
WHITBY
Malcolm
Of Spalding, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday 28th January 2020 aged 71 years. Much loved husband of Gill, dearly loved dad of Shawn, Katrina and Nathan, a devoted grandad to Elizabeth, Danielle, Abigail and Thomas, great grandad of Luca, Macie, Noah, Frazier and Parker. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at St Paul's Church, Fulney, Spalding on Thursday 27th February at 1.00pm. Family flowers only, enquiries to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 11, 2020