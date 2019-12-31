Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00
St Mary's Church
Cowbit
passed away peacefully in her sleep in Ashwood Nursing Home on Friday 13th December 2019, aged 82 years. Devoted Wife to the late Maurice and loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Funeral Service to take place at St Mary's Church, Cowbit on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment in Cowbit Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 31, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -