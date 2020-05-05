Home

Of Cowbit, passed away peacefully in the Bostonian at Pilgrim Hospital on Thursday 23rd April 2020 aged 97 years. Much loved wife of the late Peter, loving mother of Michael and daughter in law Jackie, devoted granny to Thomas, Mathew and Freddie. Due to the present circumstances, a private cremation service will be held. A thanksgiving service will held later in the year. Enquiries to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 5, 2020
