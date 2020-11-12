Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Stanground
Peterborough Road
Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE2 8RB
01733 426860
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
13:30
Sacred Heart & St Oswalds Church
Margaret QUIGG Notice
QUIGG

Margaret Linda

passed away suddenly on Friday 30th October aged 73 years. Devoted wife of Gerard, loving mother of Carole, Anna and Mark, dearest sister and devoted grandmother to her eleven grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The funeral service will take place at Sacred Heart & St Oswalds Church on Friday 20th November at 12pm followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium at 1.30pm. Donations if desired may be made via https://margaretquigg.muchloved.com to Macmillan Cancer Support and Sands. All further enquiries to Co- Operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam St, Peterborough, PE1 2RX Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 12, 2020
