Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
South Lincs Crematorium
On Friday 16th October, in Lincoln County Hospital, Margaret, aged 77 years of South Kyme. Loving Wife of Melvin, much loved Twin Sister of Barbara, loving Mam to Paul, Peter and the late Dawn and a much loved Grandma. Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 11th November at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations invited for Cancer Research UK and the British Heart Foundation c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services, 14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET. Tel: 01529 300123
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 29, 2020
