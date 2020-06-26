|
|
BILLS
Margarite
of Long Sutton passed away peacefully in Kimberley Care Village on Saturday 20th June 2020, aged 88 years. Loving wife of Peter, mother to Eunice, Alan and the late Jane, mother-in-law to David, Jenny and Malcolm, grandmother to Sarah, Anne and Lisa, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. A private funeral service will be at the graveside at Dawsmere Cemetery due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Christchurch, Dawsmere, c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 26, 2020