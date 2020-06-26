Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margarite BILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarite BILLS

Notice Condolences

Margarite BILLS Notice
BILLS

Margarite

of Long Sutton passed away peacefully in Kimberley Care Village on Saturday 20th June 2020, aged 88 years. Loving wife of Peter, mother to Eunice, Alan and the late Jane, mother-in-law to David, Jenny and Malcolm, grandmother to Sarah, Anne and Lisa, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. A private funeral service will be at the graveside at Dawsmere Cemetery due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Christchurch, Dawsmere, c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -