Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
More Obituaries for Marian WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian WRIGHT

Notice Condolences

Marian WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT

Marian (nee Gray)

Of Pinchbeck. Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 4th August 2019. Beloved wife of John, devoted mum of David and Deb, mum-in-law of Tricia and Graham, nan and great-nan. Dearly missed by Pinky the cat. Service to take place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Tuesday 27th August at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be divided between St. Barnabas Hospice and Marie Curie Cancer Care may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 12, 2019
