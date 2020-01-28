Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00
St Norberts Roman Catholic Church
Spalding
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario FRAGALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario FRAGALE

Notice Condolences

Mario FRAGALE Notice
FRAGALE

Mario

Passed away peacefully at his home in Pinchbeck on Tuesday 21st January 2020, aged 85 Years. A much loved Husband to Gemella, loving Dad to Amerigo, Pantaleo and Lisa and a much loved Grandfather (Nonno). Funeral service to take place at St Norberts Roman Catholic Church, Spalding on Tuesday 11th February at 10.00am to be followed by private interment at Fletton Cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired will go towards St Barnabas. c/o J Willsons Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel. 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -