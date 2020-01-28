|
|
FRAGALE
Mario
Passed away peacefully at his home in Pinchbeck on Tuesday 21st January 2020, aged 85 Years. A much loved Husband to Gemella, loving Dad to Amerigo, Pantaleo and Lisa and a much loved Grandfather (Nonno). Funeral service to take place at St Norberts Roman Catholic Church, Spalding on Tuesday 11th February at 10.00am to be followed by private interment at Fletton Cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired will go towards St Barnabas. c/o J Willsons Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel. 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 28, 2020